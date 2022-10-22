RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 132,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 81,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of £25.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.28.

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

