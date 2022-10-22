Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $181,067.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $4.25 or 0.00022184 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $181,067.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,159.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00047486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.42035 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,015.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

