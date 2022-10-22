QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.74. 7,490,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.