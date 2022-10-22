QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14.25 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 70.9% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $6.48 million worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00019790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 13.34639966 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $918,469.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

