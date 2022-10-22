QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $3.60 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $13.54 million and $2.17 million worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 69.3% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00018762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 3.79452052 USD and is down -71.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,539,287.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

