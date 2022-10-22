Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Shares Up 1.8%

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.73. 77,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 125,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

