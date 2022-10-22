Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Shares Up 1.8%

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.73. 77,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 125,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
