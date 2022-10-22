Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Shares Up 0.6%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 8,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 8,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Pushpay Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

