PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Shares Down 2.1%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

