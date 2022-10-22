Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Tran Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $564,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $307,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 489,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,090. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 131.2% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Prothena by 78.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $9,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.