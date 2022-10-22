Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.13. 21,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 24,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.05.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

