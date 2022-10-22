Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

