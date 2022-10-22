Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 45.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

General Electric stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

