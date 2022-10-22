Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 944,675 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after acquiring an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.