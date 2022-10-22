Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 461.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $65.11 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39.

