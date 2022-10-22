Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.3 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

