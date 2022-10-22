Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.3 %
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.
American Eagle Outfitters Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
