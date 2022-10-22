Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

