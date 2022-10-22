Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Trading Down 0.7%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.20. 60,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 41,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

