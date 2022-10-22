PotCoin (POT) Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $567,299.90 and approximately $53.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00272006 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001383 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00017051 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

