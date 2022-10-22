Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0711 on Top Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $72.50 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars.

