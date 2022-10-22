Pirate Chain Market Cap Tops $78.48 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $78.48 million and approximately $120,444.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00066515 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,326,251 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

