Piper Sandler Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $400.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.09.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $265.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.97 and a 200 day moving average of $332.04. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.