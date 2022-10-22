Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €133.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFVGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR PFV opened at €135.00 ($137.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €120.80 ($123.27) and a 52 week high of €226.00 ($230.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

