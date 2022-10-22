Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Down 1.9%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 7,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.