Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Trading Down 5.3%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 170.15 and last traded at 170.15. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at 179.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDRDF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 229.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 183.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 189.17.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

