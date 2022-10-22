Performa Ltd US LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Performa Ltd US LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,743,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

BATS QUAL traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $108.74. 1,342,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

