Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Purchases 304,936 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,936 shares during the period. V.F. makes up about 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $72,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in V.F. by 164.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.69. 7,670,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,323,922. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

