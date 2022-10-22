Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

