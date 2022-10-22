Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 424,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. 15,652,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,828. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

