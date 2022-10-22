ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 57.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

