OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.33 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00008146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $219.22 million and $19.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00061105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007525 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.