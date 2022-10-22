Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0574 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $288.54 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.33 or 0.06776727 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00081533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05571546 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $22,322,105.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.