Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, reports. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 15,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

