NXM Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.21 or 0.00224973 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $284.93 million and approximately $7,381.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.62470559 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,281.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

