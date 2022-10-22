NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,631 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

