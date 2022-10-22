NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $100.75 million and $1.95 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

