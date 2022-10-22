Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.