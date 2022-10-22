NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 72,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 57,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 61.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

