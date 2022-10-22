Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Down 8%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 4,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 66,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICMF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nickel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from 1.40 to 1.10 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Nickel Industries alerts:

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.