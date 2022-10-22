Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.14 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $114.27 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00272045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.84 or 0.00743716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.79 or 0.00566414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00244294 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

