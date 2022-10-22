Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $205,507.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.67 or 0.27978385 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,685,712 coins and its circulating supply is 63,173,910 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.