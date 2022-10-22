Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $168.11 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,260 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 62.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Chubb worth $168,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.87. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

