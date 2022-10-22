MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €174.30 ($177.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €169.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €179.16. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($225.61).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.