Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.18 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

