Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 419.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $597.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $631.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

