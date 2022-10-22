Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.50 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $142.41 or 0.00742602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $50.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,177.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021255 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00272109 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00119618 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00564191 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00244700 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00272611 BTC.
About Monero
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,190,727 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
