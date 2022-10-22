Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.50 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $142.41 or 0.00742602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $50.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,177.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00272109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00119618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00564191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00244700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00272611 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,190,727 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.