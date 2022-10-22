Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Up 1.3%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 235,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 409,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.91.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. The business had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

