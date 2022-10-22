Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 95,300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $108,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,296. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

