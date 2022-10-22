Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 66,400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. 5,468,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.