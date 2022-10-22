Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 506,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 506,200 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Intel worth $90,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 90,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 53,058,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,432,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

