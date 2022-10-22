Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $38.14 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 828,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,141,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,851,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,309,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.